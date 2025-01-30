Illegal Alien Gangster Arrested in NYC Tried to Buy Grenades

Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, was apprehended by authorities in New York City on Tuesday morning.

Speaking with Fox News on Wednesday, the new Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said he had been in the process of acquiring hand grenades.

Noem described him as a “ringleader,” telling the outlet: “He had just been a part of a gun weapons exchange and was trying to buy grenades.”

“Why would anybody in this country need to buy a grenade and go out and perpetuate violence?

“He was one of those involved in Colorado, and we are so thankful we got him off the streets.”

Pacheco was wanted for a host of charges out of Aurora, Colorado, linked to the gang’s takeover of multiple apartment complexes in the city last year. Aurora is where the Governor, Mayor, and Police Chief said Tren de Aragua taking over was not a problem. The police handle it.

Noem had been present in the Big Apple when officers arrested him while inside a Bronx apartment. He was charged with kidnapping, assault, and burglary.

Kristi Noem reveals terrifying reason why migrant gangster was arrested just in time pic.twitter.com/jDvywJbfMt — Simo saadi (@Simo7809957085) January 30, 2025

TDS victim Major Garrett appeared worried about what would happen to the children now that their caregiver, a criminal, was removed.

Good morning to everyone who loves that Trump appointed Kristi Noem to be DHS Sec Not only was she present when ICE captured one of the TDA who took over apts in Aurora She took a moment to straighten out Major Garrett CBS, who claimed this is a spectacle WATCH~ THIS IS GOOD pic.twitter.com/kj5wq5iXd9 — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) January 29, 2025

