Illegal Alien Gangster Arrested in NYC Tried to Buy Grenades

By
M Dowling
-
3
21

Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, was apprehended by authorities in New York City on Tuesday morning.

Speaking with Fox News on Wednesday, the new Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said he had been in the process of acquiring hand grenades.

Noem described him as a “ringleader,” telling the outlet: “He had just been a part of a gun weapons exchange and was trying to buy grenades.”
“Why would anybody in this country need to buy a grenade and go out and perpetuate violence?

“He was one of those involved in Colorado, and we are so thankful we got him off the streets.”

Pacheco was wanted for a host of charges out of Aurora, Colorado, linked to the gang’s takeover of multiple apartment complexes in the city last year. Aurora is where the Governor, Mayor, and Police Chief said Tren de Aragua taking over was not a problem. The police handle it.

Noem had been present in the Big Apple when officers arrested him while inside a Bronx apartment. He was charged with kidnapping, assault, and burglary.

TDS victim Major Garrett appeared worried about what would happen to the children now that their caregiver, a criminal, was removed.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz