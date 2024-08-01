Illegal Alien Jordanians Who Breached Quantico Released

Illegal aliens Jordanians, who tried to breach the Quantico Marine Corp base in May were allowed to walk free after posting thousands of dollars in bail.

Just one more treasonous act from the Democrat administration. Maybe they’re Biden voters.

Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention despite their immigration status — Hamdan had crossed into the country illegally in April, and Dabous had overstayed his student visa and is subject to removal proceedings, law enforcement sources told The Post.

They were arrested on May 3 for trespassing onto the military installation and handed over to ICE officers because of their immigration statuses.

“Big-time intel failure, security failure,” a federal law enforcement source told The Post.

“If it wasn’t an act of terrorism, why aren’t the government officials releasing the details of this? What was the intent?”

The men both posted bond in their ICE cases — with Hamdan’s set at $15,000 and Dabous’ set at $10,000 — and were released in early June, according to federal law enforcement sources.