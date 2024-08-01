Far-Far Left Josh Shapiro Is Probably the Democrat VP

CBS News knew weeks ago it would be Kamala Harris and Josh Shapiro, and that will probably come true. It looks like Kamala will pick Shapiro because Pennsylvania wins the White House. Shapiro is as far-left as Kamala. On Tuesday, Kamala Harris will hold her first rally alongside her new running mate in Philadelphia.

Shapiro enthusiastically supports transgenders – men pretending to be women – participating in women’s sports.

We just saw a woman beaten by a powerful biological male, crushing her lifelong dream, one she was offering in memory of her late beloved father.

Don’t worry; this team will return decency to the White House.

Twerking to the White House to further the Biden decency:

Megan Thee Stallion is twerking on stage at the Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/JFFYqCLhJJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2024

If you don’t like crazy-left Josh, you’re anti-Semitic.

If you criticize him, you will be labeled anti-Semitic. That’s how this works with Democrats.

Shapiro is also pro-transgenderism for kids, and he’s pro-drag queens for kids. He has overseen millions of dollars going to the transgender surgeries of children. He campaigned with so-called transgender woman Kendall Stephans, who was caught raping two boys under 13. Stephans is a prominent LGBTQ activist.

In other words, he’s weird.

The anti-Semitic far left is trying to kill the selection of the Jewish man. They won’t win.

Democrats want to lure the Jewish voters back, but it’s the only thing he does right. Shapiro supports Israel, but the Bidenistas know they can’t lose Dearborn with this. Terrorists and other anti-American radicals will vote for Biden no matter what.

Josh Shapiro was tough on fracking as attorney general. But since he was elected governor, environmentalists in PA have been disappointed. He’s the governor so he can’t implement his anti-fossil fuel agenda, but he can as vice president.

Identity politics is evil and anti-American, but it’s winning in America.

Kamala’s campaign lured the crowd in by offering free tickets to a big-name rapper’s concert. During her speech, she spoke with a Southern accent.

Josh is all for this:

“Republicans are creepy and weird” pic.twitter.com/3HCoSvbFjZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2024