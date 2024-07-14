CNN Reporter Asks Man About the Election After He Just Watched a Man Die

Innocent rallygoers were shot, and one was brutally murdered. The callous media is oblivious. We don’t have the people’s names yet, but it’s very heartbreaking. They went to enjoy themselves and show support. Now, one is deceased, murdered and two are critically injured.

We are so sorry for the victims and their families.

The witness had been speaking to the deceased man, who was with his family. He died in front of his family.

The man was shot in the head. It reminded the witness of the Zapruder film of the shooting of JFK.

If CNN really wants to rebuild the network from the ashes, they need to get better reporters.

A man who was at the Trump rally describes watching someone die right in front of him and CNN immediately moves on to ask him how he feels about the election. pic.twitter.com/HZBC4bDqQs — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) July 14, 2024