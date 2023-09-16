Illegal Biolabs in California Owned by Chinese Nationals

Hazardous Conditions in California Labs Owned by Chinese Nationals

Judicial Watch reports, “Americans should know that dangerous biological research doesn’t just occur in Wuhan. It is happening in the United States.”

“We received 29 pages of records through the California Public Records Act confirming that illicit labs owned by Chinese nationals housed biologicals in hazardous and non-compliant conditions, multiple infectious agents, and starving and dead mice. Our investigators also uncovered court documents which detail the deplorable conditions at the lab (which conducted “COVID” research), including photos of dead mice.”

The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) produced the documents in response to a request.

You can read the details here. Why are illegal Biolabs (potential CCP bioweapons labs) operating in the US? Where else are they in the United States?

With open borders, the next world war will be fought inside the United States. Ukraine’s Zelensky and the current US administration are moving all of us to World War III.

Recently, Time magazine wrote a piece titled, The danger of invisible bio labs across the United States.

They mentioned a recently discovered secret Chinese Biolab in Fresno County. It is now shut down.

The company, called Prestige Biotech, sold medical testing kits for pregnancy and COVID-19. They had samples lying around of COVID-19, rubella, malaria, dengue, chlamydia, hepatitis, and HIV, as well as 1000 laboratory mice. They were kept in hazardous, unkempt conditions.

The samples they kept were probably used to test their medical kits. However, they were kept in dangerous conditions. They did not follow proper safety practices. This could have caused an outbreak, illness, disruption, and deaths in local communities.

Remarkably, astonishingly, the US government didn’t know that it existed. It was discovered by chance by Jessalyn Harbor, an observant local city code enforcement officer – the only such officer working full-time in the entire city.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman, Brad Wenstrup, is investigating whether the lab posed a threat to the public health.

