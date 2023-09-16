UN’s Working on Controlling What We See, Hear, Read

In this clip, the UN Global Communications leader Melissa Fleming explains why the UN needs to control your speech and thoughts. The UN, a Marxist organization, is often called the dictator’s club. UN members making these decisions come from some of the most totalitarian nations in the world. They have their American recruits, but nothing has changed.

THE FLEMING COMMENTS

Ms. Fleming begins by saying, “Because of the firings at Twitter, it has left us with no one to call to flag content that is abusive or even incitement to violence.

“We’re now seeing that almost anyone can promote disinformation for the price of a blue tick, so we’ve still, it’s not all bad; we have teamed up with the platforms to elevate reliable information around COVID and climate to amplify trusted messengers. And we have quite an army of them out there who want to take you to content and promote it within their followings and also educate users on how to slow the spread of disinformation.”

“Our new slogan that we want everybody to have in their ear when they’re online is ‘pause, take care before you share.’

“But yet, we do feel like we are in an information war and that we need to massively ramp up our response. So we’re creating at the UN a central capacity to monitor and also have the ability to rapidly react when mis- and disinformation and hate speech is threatening not just our people, our operations, but also the issues and the causes that we’re working on, but also we’re going to be gearing up our verified initiative around climate change, and developing this UN code of conduct on information, integrity, and digital platforms, hoping to set global standards that we can all advocate around so that we can collectively work for a more humane Internet,” Fleming concludes in the clip.

The clip comes via The Gateway Pundit.

N.B. When you have the UN trying to tell us what we can see or read or say, you know we’re in trouble.

UN’s Department of Global Communications is now in states including Arizona, Ohio, DC, New York, and over 60 countries, spreading their “information.” They work with numerous far-left “civil societies’ throughout the US and the world.

When I took the school children to visit the UN, anti-American messages were everywhere in the building, beginning with the lobby.

They aim to be the global body from which all mandates, rules, and guidance are issued while they take our money.

How alarming to think that the US would follow the same guidelines as China or Iran. It is where the Democrats are headed. People like China and Russia overwhelmingly control the UN.

