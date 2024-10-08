Illegal Foreigners Threaten to Cut a Woman’s Fingers Off During a Robbery

Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez, 28, was arrested in Colleyville on Monday and is being held on an immigration hold at the Dallas County Jail, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to Fox News, he is “believed to be part of a group of four men who allegedly forced a woman to the ground, tied her up, threatened to cut off her fingers, and then walked away with more than $75,000 worth of cash and items from her home.”

He had only been released from prison ten days before.

The arrest affidavit states that a woman pulled into her driveway in Dallas on Sept. 21 and was approached by four unknown men when she got out of her vehicle. It states she was forced to the ground by gunpoint, then forced into her home and eventually tied up with pieces of clothing in her bedroom.

Documents say the men fled with $75,000 in cash, the woman’s phone, a Gucci purse, and several coins from a wooden box.

The men allegedly took her to a bathroom and told her to wait at least 10 minutes before moving. She waited several minutes before making her way to the neighbor’s house, where she called the police.