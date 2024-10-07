Radicals Celebrate Oct 7 on Columbia University’s Campus

By
M DOWLING
-
0
13

Anti-Israel protesters on Columbia University’s campus celebrated the anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel by chanting “Resistance is glorious,” “One solution! Revolution! We will be victorious!” and other slogans on Monday.

They demand the university divest from Israel.

The university isn’t doing anything about the radicalism on campus.

Columbia can’t call itself a premier university under these conditions. Some Columbia students are suing the university to get them to act against the anti-Semitism. One of the problems is some professors agree with these radicals.

The Washington Free Beacon reporter Jessica Costescu chronicled the despicable, unthinkable behavior on X.


