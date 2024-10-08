Update on Hurricane Helene Rescues and Rebuilding

The 82nd Airborne officials said they mobilized Title 10 troops in North Carolina on October 3rd and sent additional forces in on the 5th. Title 10 and Title 32 troops are reportedly involved in the relief efforts.

Significant delays were reported in giving the orders to the military. Volunteer rescuers believe they had stand-down orders because the help was so slow in coming. It is activated now.

One of the Aerial Recovery groups, Heal the Heroes, said:

“As disaster response shifts from emergency rescue to rebuilding lives, our teams are on the ground delivering vital @globalempowermentmission aid and Starlinks to restore communication. Our teams are also helping people regain their freedom, removing barriers that keep them trapped in their homes and driveways.

“Research shows that depression, suicide, and abuse spike after major disasters. In these moments, a team of helpers serving as a breath of fresh air and a helping hand can make all the difference. Never underestimate the power of the hope you bring when you serve your neighbor when they get knocked down.

“To all the affected communities: we care. America cares. You are not alone in this journey.”

They say they don’t need the government to save us.

Tragic stories were still coming out of Appalachia as of one and two days ago. This woman on TikTok posted on October 6th. She says the media has been hands-off. Homes are gone, and roads are still blocked.

Volunteer groups have raced to many scenes to save people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerial Recovery Group (@aerialrecoverygroup)

Aerial Recovery is now also focusing on Florida. Hurricane Milton is bearing down on Florida with 155 mph winds, traveling ENE 12 mph. According to the Weather Channel, it is reduced to a Cat 4 from a Cat 5 but is no less lethal. As it gets closer, it will rev up and spread out.

Hopefully, the military will act quickly this time.

Elon Musk acted when the military was sitting on tarmacs or only helping cities, not the rural people.

Giant batteries were donated by @elonmusk to the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. Thank you Elon! pic.twitter.com/NWVBLso4TI — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) October 7, 2024

This is the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on video saying the only reason they’re able to communicate with their convoy after Hurricane Helene is because they are equipped with Starlink. Incredible technology that is saving lives. pic.twitter.com/IRWGv2wAb0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 7, 2024

There were lots of heroes.

Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina governors have said they are getting what they need. Joe Biden didn’t help his own press when he said he’s only giving $2.4 billion, and Alejandro Mayorkas said they were out of money. Let’s not forget arrogant, flippant Kamala, with her $750 for some families. Oh, and it has to be paid back. Then there is that $320 million for a bridge in Gaza that no one pays back and the $157 million to Lebanon that Hezbollah will confiscate.

Then there are sinister comments like this:

On his podcast @davidaxelrod says Democrat voters in Asheville, North Carolina are smarter, wealthier and will still show up to vote for Kamala while he thinks Trump voters won’t. This is why Kamala and Biden aren’t helping, they benefit from the disaster: pic.twitter.com/CqCAY0An74 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 4, 2024

We are eager to see how they treat the voters in Appalachia. Will they help them get access to voting? The hurricane might significantly impact the election: 26 out of 28 North Carolina counties wrecked by Hurricane Helene voted for President Trump.

They have a whole of government effort to get out the vote for Kamala and the Democrat Congress. They even register illegal foreigners at the border and tell them not to vote with a wink and a nod.