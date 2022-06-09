Illegal Immigrant Who Killed Kate Steinle

Gets a “Gift” to Time Served on The Related Charge

By James Soviero

In July of 2015, while walking along San Francisco’s crowded Pier 14 with her dad and a

friend, 32-year-old Kate Steinle was shot dead. She pleaded to her father for help as she died in his arms. Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate, who was in the US illegally and had already been deported five times, admitted to accidentally firing the gun.

He’s been serving time in jail for other violations, but even after a jury eventually acquitted Garcia-Zarate of homicide charges in 2017, he still faced a federal firearms charge.

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate is facing deportation to his native Mexico after California federal judge, Judge Vince Chhabria, sentenced him to the seven years he’s already spent in jail.

The judge boldly blustered, “If you return to this country again and you are back in front of me, I will not spare you. Let this be your last warning: Do not return to this country,”

Terrific! That’ll stop a chronic, law breaking, border jumping offender like this guy for making a 6th attempt….that we know of.

His attorney, Mike Hinckley, told the court on Monday that Garcia-Zarate “feels horrible about what happened, and that he’s very sorry and apologizes.”

Jose should tell that to Kate Steinle. Oh wait! He can’t. Because Kate took a walk on San Francisco’s crowded Pier 14 with her dad, and was shot dead with a gun “accidentally” fired by Garcia-Zarate.

