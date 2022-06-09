As Biden’s Poll #s Crash, Dems Claim the GOP Rigs Elections

Biden’s poll numbers continue to sink further into the black hole. At the same time, Democrats say the GOP rigs elections. Isn’t saying that a threat to democracy?
The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows his approval rating under 40%. They have Biden’s approval rating at 39.7%, with an average of 55% disapproval.
Biden’s approval ratings were dragged down by three polls. One is a new poll showing him at a record low rating. A second poll has him in the high 30s, with a third poll showing his approval languishing in the mid-30s.
Does the GOP rig left-wing polls too?
Big-Q Breaks Biden’s Bonz: RCP Approval Avg Under 40% – https://t.co/Jnj93edB1a
(Good thing that we are dutiful Democratic Party pollsters, holding him up from a real crash, right?) 😂 https://t.co/i9lrPkxYqk pic.twitter.com/d6DsUaWumF
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 8, 2022
Meanwhile, Biden’s lunatic war with Russia is crushing our economy and Europe’s.
Ironically, Joe Biden is beginning to question election integrity. When Trump won in 2016, Democrats screamed he was an illegitimate president. Then Biden won and anyone who questioned his election was demonized, banned, and called a traitor – a threat to democracy.
Currently, Democrats are coming down on a tough election, and are questioning the legitimacy of our elections. They fear Republicans rig them.
Perhaps they want Republicans to stay home? Don’t stay home. As bad as some Republicans are, they are the only hope we have right now.
There is no doubt in my mind that in places that have loose election procedures that some Republicans commit Election Fraud. This is why all States should have very tight voting regulations to minimize Fraud. The real voter suppression is the type of Ballot box stuffing that took place in the 2020 election because every stuffed ballot cancelled a valid vote.
While I don’t think the Federal Government should run Elections, every state should have the following:
1) Voter rolls verified yearly.
2) Voters verify their registration at least 1 month before an election for the year.
3) One day to vote, in person, verified by voter ID, on a paper ballot.
4) Absentee votes should require two witnesses and be Notarized.
5) Voting Machines should supply a voter receipt to verify the count.
6) Counties should Canvass at least 2% of Votes before election certification.
7) Malicious Voter Fraud should be aggressively prosecuted as a felony.