Some Portland Antifa, BLM Awarded Financial Settlement

By
M Dowling
-
0
28

When January 6 protesters entered the Capitol with some rioting and others ushered in by police, they were punished severely. On the other hand, Antifa and Black Lives Matter are rewarded financially. The former Vice President raised bail money for them.

The AP reported that the hardcore left Oregon ACLU settled a lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that law enforcement agents sent by President Donald Trump to protect a federal courthouse in 2020 used excessive force. These were allegedly innocent racial justice protesters.

The settlement requires the federal government to compensate the individuals who filed the lawsuit for the injuries that federal law enforcement caused them in exchange for the individual’s agreement to dismiss the lawsuit.

The amount was not revealed.

The plaintiffs included three military veterans, a college professor, and several Black Lives Matter activists. It included a man who alleges that unidentified agents snatched him off a street for no reason. He said it was blocks from the federal courthouse. It could be true or not.

“We are proud to have represented our courageous clients,” ACLU of Oregon’s legal director, Kelly Simon, said in the news release. “They suffered serious injuries because of federal law enforcement’s unlawful, aggressive actions, and it is just and fair that they are being compensated.”

The settlement came before Donald Trump took office.

Burning Down Portland

At the time, Antifa and Black Lives Matter were burning Portland down. They are radical anarchist communists.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter were rioting over the death of career criminal George Floyd, who was loaded with drugs.

They are being rewarded for rioting.

This went on for weeks.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments