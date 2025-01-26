Some Portland Antifa, BLM Awarded Financial Settlement

When January 6 protesters entered the Capitol with some rioting and others ushered in by police, they were punished severely. On the other hand, Antifa and Black Lives Matter are rewarded financially. The former Vice President raised bail money for them.

The AP reported that the hardcore left Oregon ACLU settled a lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that law enforcement agents sent by President Donald Trump to protect a federal courthouse in 2020 used excessive force. These were allegedly innocent racial justice protesters.

The settlement requires the federal government to compensate the individuals who filed the lawsuit for the injuries that federal law enforcement caused them in exchange for the individual’s agreement to dismiss the lawsuit.

The amount was not revealed.

The plaintiffs included three military veterans, a college professor, and several Black Lives Matter activists. It included a man who alleges that unidentified agents snatched him off a street for no reason. He said it was blocks from the federal courthouse. It could be true or not.

“We are proud to have represented our courageous clients,” ACLU of Oregon’s legal director, Kelly Simon, said in the news release. “They suffered serious injuries because of federal law enforcement’s unlawful, aggressive actions, and it is just and fair that they are being compensated.”

The settlement came before Donald Trump took office.

Burning Down Portland

At the time, Antifa and Black Lives Matter were burning Portland down. They are radical anarchist communists.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter were rioting over the death of career criminal George Floyd, who was loaded with drugs.

They are being rewarded for rioting.

Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, the convicted rioter who threw a bomb at the Portland federal courthouse besieged by #antifa in July 2020, has been sentenced to only 90 days in a halfway house & 2-years probation. When he was originally released bail-free, he returned to a riot. #BLM pic.twitter.com/Hzh8qqXGiW — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 16, 2022

Federal authorities arrest screaming woman who was part of riot mob that rushed past the broken barrier toward the courthouse. She tries and fails to escape. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/FhSvVoNnTD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

Antifa and BLM militants are barricading the front of the Portland federal courthouse using plywood and sandbags tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/F3SWx6uqtb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

This went on for weeks.

Violent protests continued overnight outside the Portland federal courthouse. Rioters were more quickly repelled because they lacked the huge crowds that gave them better cover to commit acts of violence. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Syam0T53Oz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2020

Antifa rioters successfully broke down the barrier protecting the federal courthouse. They ignored dozens of orders to stop. Video by @livesmattershow #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/5MkvdMJUAO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

Antifa rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails toward federal officers at the courthouse. Earlier in the day, police found a cache of ready-made incendiary devices and fully loaded magazines. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KFPyahZ8Er — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Scenes of chaos as federal law enforcement push antifa rioters away from the courthouse. It looks like Portland Police are not assisting at all tonight per city’s instructions. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZcOnpesrwk — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Antifa in Portland set up walls and barriers in the street outside the federal courthouse to claim their own autonomous zone, calling it “CLAT” for “Chinook Land Autonomous Territory.” pic.twitter.com/ntQQPfCZAR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 15, 2020

