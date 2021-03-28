Illegals make up 40% of air traffic — most are men looking for our jobs









The Biden administration is currently flying the thousands of illegal aliens at taxpayers’ expense, pretending to be asylum seekers, out of McAllen, Texas.

According to Jenn Pellegrino from One America News, 40% of the air traffic at McAllen is made up of illegal aliens. The U.S. taxpayer is funding it during an economic crisis.

No information on whether they have contagious diseases is available. There are no court dates set up any longer. All pretense is gone.

#BidenBorderCrisis: Approx 40% of the airport traffic this morning at Texas' McAllen International appear to be migrants headed within the US. They are carrying boarding passes & paperwork that indicates they do not speak English.

DESTROYING THE AMERICAN WORKER

The majority of people coming are men looking for jobs. There goes the American worker!

It is the biggest surge in 20 years. Apprehensions at the southern border so far this year come to 382,000. There is a lot they don’t catch.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Single adults account for 82% of the apprehensions so far this fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. Some 60% of all single adults apprehended were Mexicans. Border patrol agents say the majority of single adults they catch are men, entering to look for work such as picking fruits and vegetables, roofing and dishwashing.

The influx of children arriving alone at the border has captured broad attention. While apprehensions of mostly Central American families and unaccompanied minors have grown in the past few months, their numbers overall are still much smaller than those of adults.

Many are coming because they say it’s easier under Joe Biden.

This is what happens when the world realizes our leaders our weak.

