NYT to reporters: STOP calling it ‘gun control,’ call it ‘gun safety’









The people will believe what the media tells them they believe. – George Orwell

NY Times columnist, Frank Bruni, directed the media to stop using the term ‘gun control’ and substitute the phrase, ‘gun safety.’ His reason is ‘gun control’ is politically-charged, and it’s not accurate.

Dems know the value of semantics in manipulating the masses. They love euphemisms they pretend are more accurate. Hence, unfettered abortion to the moment of birth isn’t pro-life. It’s pro-choice. Giving a red or blue pill to the elderly or grievously-ill life-saving surgery isn’t a death panel — it’s common sense healthcare.

Then there are the illegal aliens who are just immigrants without papers. Forget the fact that we have thousands of members of the cannibal cartel living here in our ‘sanctuaries’ set up just for people like them.

We mustn’t forget ‘same-sex marriage’ is anathema and homophobic. It’s ‘marriage equality.’

Bruni would like a sexier term than ‘gun safety,’ although he will settle for it for now.

He spoke with an anti-gun Professor Spitzer who says, “I used to say that I study gun control,” he told Bruni. “Now I say I study gun policy.“

We were wondering when they’d get around to changing the language and noticed a shift recently.

Bruni continued to say the term ‘gun control’ is “prejudicial.”

”I’m talking about “gun control,” a phrase whose day should be done. Its day is done, to judge by many prominent Democratic politicians, who have rightly recognized the prejudicial aspect of “control,” with its ring of repression, and moved away from it. You don’t hear Joe Biden talking about “gun control,” not anymore. The same holds for other Democrats urging “gun safety,” a preferable coinage, if not a perfect one.

He’s wrong. ‘Gun control’ is actually the perfect term. Banning most ordinary rifles, promising gun confiscation, putting endless restraints on gun use by the government is the very definition of gun control.

Bruni scolded reporters for saying the words, ‘gun control,’ and complained that it “still appears frequently in this newspaper, in The Washington Post, on the CNN website, and throughout the news media. It remains as pervasive as guns themselves. It was there — “gun control,” just like that — in the first question put to Biden on Thursday during his first full-fledged news conference as president. And in the second question. And in yet another question later on.”

“But it’s off-key. It’s unhelpful. And it’s an example of the loaded language that often shapes our discourse on important matters.”

Then he denied the obvious as if absurd, that jackbooted thugs will come to our door to grab our guns.

“In the 1970s, he said, people opposed to new and even existing restrictions on firearms began to talk about them “in apocalyptic terms,” with “the imagery of jackbooted thugs coming to your door.” They cast their fight against that in terms of liberty. “It was freedom-loving Americans versus the gun grabbers,” he said.

They will come to our door. Here’s one jackbooted thug who said he would:

WATCH: Democrat Beto O’Rourke Threatens Door-to-Door Confiscation of Your Guns by Force pic.twitter.com/KCfqghnWFU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2019

Then he had the gall to bring up the Parkland shooting. Everyone allowed the mad killer free rein because he was Hispanic. The school let him back in, the police did nothing, social service did nothing, and the FBI didn’t do their job. This was as the killer was telling people he was going to slaughter people in the school.

Bruni concluded the article by calling for a better term than gun safety,’ if there is one.

No thanks Goebbels Bruni. We’ll stick with gun control.

Related