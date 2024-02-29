Illinois Judge Orders Trump’s Name Off GOP Primary Ballot

A Cook County judge has ordered the Illinois Board of Elections to remove Donald Trump from ballots statewide for the March 19 primary.

However, the judge also issued an immediate stay to her own order to give time for the former President’s attorneys to appeal.

A group of voters claims he should be barred for engaging in insurrection during the January 6th capitol attack.

The judge gave the former president’s lawyers until Friday to file an appeal.

There was no insurrection; no one has been charged with insurrection, and Donald Trump was not charged or convicted of insurrection.

However, this is Cook County, and they do whatever they want.

Can any group of voters remove a GOP candidate with any lie? This is one more expensive lawsuit Donald Trump is stuck with. These Democrats have to be stopped.

