Aaron Bushnell Was an Anarchist Who Had Top Security Clearance

Armed Forces Press claims the airman who set himself on fire shouting, “Free Palestine,” was an anarchist who spied on Americans for the NSA. Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy on Sunday, and he allegedly live-streamed his suicide.

It is a tragedy for the family and friends he left behind, but how did he make it to the NSA?

He was in the 531st Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

He was an anarchist in a strict religious community, the Community of Jesus church, where his parents still live, and which is described by some as a cult. It doesn’t matter the sect he was brought up in, and they are major supporters of Israel. A psychologist would have to analyze this to know the source and depth of his mental issues.

According to The Washington Post, he was in a socialist group and spoke to friends on his last day. One told the Washington Post, “He knows that he has privilege as a white man and a member of the military.” All his friends said they didn’t think he would do something like this. Friends told the Post they did discuss their distaste for the Israel-Gaza war.

It wouldn’t have been hard for the NSA to find out if he was mentally fit and not give him top security clearance.

AFP author John Mills said Mr. Bushnell worked in an intelligence division providing NSA support for the Department of Homeland Security. Mills said his job was looking through Americans’ emails and social media.

This is what happens when you weaponize the government.

Ret. Col. Mills writes, “DHS CISA, the FBI, and State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) are out of control and targeting, silencing, and censoring Americans. And where do they get much of this information? NSA, who can only conduct this type of mass surveillance if operating in support and at the direction of Law Enforcement agencies like DHS CISA, FBI, and apparently the GEC.”

This disturbed man had among the highest security clearances. As Ret. Col. Mills said, “Meanwhile, anyone who is in one or more of the following categories is finding it difficult to join or make it through the vetting process: White, Male, Judeo-Christian, Heterosexual, of the belief that there are biological Males and Females, MAGA, borders should be secure, or that a traditional family is the foundation of a civil society. That’s about 90% of society.”

Go to AFP for more details from Ret. Col. Mills.

