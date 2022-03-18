IMF Predicts a New Global Order Due to the Ukraine War

“The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists.” —J. Edgar Hoover, FBI director, 1956 on America’s infiltration by Communists.

CTH pointed to an article on US News by Reuters that should have people concerned. The title of the article gives the point away – Russia’s War in Ukraine May ‘Fundamentally Alter’ Global Economic, Political Order – IMF.

The piece quotes an IMF prediction – …”the war may fundamentally alter the global economic and geopolitical order should energy trade shift, supply chains reconfigure, payment networks fragment, and countries rethink reserve currency holdings.”

Isn’t that the New World Order, The Great Reset, the Build Back Better ideology? The stuff of conspiracy theories? It appears deliberate when one looks at the signals we are getting from Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ ideology.

Why is the Biden administration constantly beating the war drums and not trying to lower the temperature in the Ukraine-Russia conflict? The US doesn’t push for peace. They push for war and so do the media and the politicians of both parties.

At the same time, without any logic whatsoever, Biden will continue to restrain our energy sector and spend wildly. There is no stopping the administration from doing everything they can to hurt this nation and its values, culture, history, constitution.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a global financial mechanism located in Washington DC. It’s really a global Mafia and has controls on the global economy. When they predict something, it’s good to listen.

They salivate at the thought of total dominance and power.

It is a danger we face.

DANGER SIGNS

The SWIFT sanctions and the sanctions on the Russian Central Bank could be very damaging for the US in the long run. The petrodollar is in danger. The IMF has predicted food famine and the trade sanctions seem intent on making it happen.

All of this is so illogical that it seems like it must be manufactured. We’ve been fed lies about the earth being overpopulated. Exaggerated climate science is used to redistribute our wealth and destroy our energy sector. The radicals want you to believe that giving the elite your money will somehow save the planet.

The pandemic brought us liberty-robbing mandates that were and are in many cases without scientific consideration.

Then there is the open border problem that is erasing immigration laws, asylum laws, the rights of citizenship, and citizenship itself. It’s a direct strike at US sovereignty, obliterating it before our eyes.

The media lies continuously. Consider the shutting down of information on Hunter Biden before the election as only one example. The NY Times admitted that the laptop is legitimate. They knew that before the election. The lie that it was Russian disinformation was their usual poke the Russian bear fallback position. They lied to hide the truth and get Biden elected as a figurehead. Wealthy globalists like Mark Zuckerberg paid half a billion dollars to swing the election. Soros poured money into Biden’s election as did Bill Gates and the other usual actors.

We are becoming the cog in the wheel that Barack Obama envisions for us.

Conspiracy theories are coming true.

Related