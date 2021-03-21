Immature people pummel wax statue of former President Trump









A San Antonio wax museum said they had to remove the wax statue of former President Donald J Trump because people wouldn’t stop hitting it.

People can be very immature.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said Stewart, who added that Trump wasn’t the only one to have been attacked by proxy through his wax likeness. “We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — [George W. Bush, Barack Obama, or Trump] — they’ve all had people beat them,” said Stewart. “The ears were torn off Obama six times. And then Bush’s nose was punched in.”

Instead of moving it into storage, they could have put a barrier around it, focus a camera on it, and have the culprits arrested.

Problem solved.

