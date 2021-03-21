Trump’s ‘like-no-other’ platform coming in 2-3 months

Jason Miller, who was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday that Trump will be reentering the social media space in two to three months with a new platform of his own that will “completely redefine the game.”
The former president expects to have tens of millions of users. We don’t doubt it. Live him or hate him, life without Trump is one boring echo chamber.
Skinny Pop and flavored seltzer stock up is in order as the fifth column CPUSA will pull out the kitchen sink in order to maintain their hivemind social media monopoly.
Look for ACME anvils falling everywhere on their evil plans!
Donald Trump has a deep understanding of Media and Branding. I suspected he was going to create a Media Empire that would totally neutralize the Liberal Media by letting there be near total sunshine on Political issues. As President, Trump had access to everything. He knows where the skeletons of both parties are trying to hide. By highlighting actions and questionable associations, instead of rhetoric, then Branding it appropriately, a well financed Trump media outlet can destroy the Lying Liberal Media. The Branding is critical. Branding Traitor Joe accurately defines Joe Biden, the evidence is clear. The same with Heels Up Harris. No one denies that Harris would not have been a political player without being Willie Brown’s concubine. If it wasn’t for double standards and low standards, Democrats wouldn’t have standards. It will be interesting to see how Democrats will try to deal with issues being aired publicly, with actual facts to support them, then debated in an open public square on a Trump Organization Media platform. FOX News already beats every Liberal News Site and News Max is eating into even more Liberal Markets. Conservative Talk radio controls the airways. Twitter only has about 55,000,000 users in America, many too young to vote, and Trump will potentially have 75,000,000 Voters on day one of it’s launch. Also consider that 40% of US Twitter users are under 30 and tend not to vote anyway. I expect a Trump Platform will attract almost everyone over 30. Lies will no longer go unchallenged in Social Media. The truth will no longer be suppressed. This is going to be interesting if by the end of the year Trump Social Media takes over the Social Media World in America. If Liberals aren’t terrified, they should be!