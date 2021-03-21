Trump’s ‘like-no-other’ platform coming in 2-3 months









Jason Miller, who was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday that Trump will be reentering the social media space in two to three months with a new platform of his own that will “completely redefine the game.”

The former president expects to have tens of millions of users. We don’t doubt it. Live him or hate him, life without Trump is one boring echo chamber.

