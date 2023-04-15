Immigrant Gets Probation After Hanging a Baby in a Noose

This Fox News report might make you sick! A woman who hanged a baby in a noose received probation.

Nataliia Karia, a 43-year-old immigrant from Ukraine provided daycare out of her Minneapolis home. She was facing charges of attempted murder, third-degree assault, and criminal vehicular operation for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist, and another driver as she fled from her home.

She was fleeing because she was caught having hanged a child in her care from a noose., in November 2016.

In November, 2016, as Joseph Sabir arrived to drop off his child at Karia’s home, the daycare provider told him she had “done something bad.” He heard a baby crying and ran downstairs. He found a toddler hanging from a noose. The noose was made of girl’s tights. The noose was tied to an overhead pipe in Karia’s basement. As Sabir released the child, a 16-month-old boy who lived, Karia fled in her vehicle.

Karia reportedly fled the scene in her minivan and, as she raced away, she hit a pedestrian, another driver, and a bicyclist — for which she pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation.

THEY FOUND HER AS SHE WAS READY TO JUMP OFF AN OVERPASS

She was taken into custody when police found her preparing to jump off a highway overpass, according to the newspaper.

Judge Jay Quam said, in agreement with doctors, that Karia was “a low risk” to re-offend, calling her actions “the perfect storm of factors unlikely to ever be repeated.”

WHAAAT?

Karia’s defense attorney Brockton Hunter said Karia, who has spent 20 months in jail since the incident and will get credit for her time already served, will leave jail no later than Tuesday.

Karia promised to follow probation and said in court she was glad no one died. Her attorney said Karia’s actions were “aggravated, if not wholly caused, by abuse (from) Nataliia’s husband.”

She suffered abuse in Ukraine so she gets off.

Related