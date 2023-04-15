Wagner Group Chief Suggests Pentagon Used Teixeira as a Dupe

On Friday, Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Pentagon leak poses no threat and is probably intended to buy time for Ukraine’s spring offensive.

“The documents by themselves do not pose any strategic danger,” Prigozhin said in a statement posted on social media, describing their published contents as mostly being based on open sources. “However, the leak was widely publicized. Immediately after it, statements from sources close to the Pentagon began about the need to delay the offensive announced for April 15 until the summer.”

Prigozhin, a former chef, added he [Jack Teixeira] may have been a fool or a dupe, but “if this leak had not happened, it would certainly have been invented.”

“It is clear that the military operations on Ukraine’s side are tactically directed by Ukrainian soldiers, but strategically by the so-called Western coalition, run by the UK and the US,” said Prigozhin.

“The Ukrainians are ready to attack. We are ready to repel the blow,” Prigozhin continued. “No negotiations. Only an honorable battle. And the sooner it starts, the better.”

Wouldn’t that be something if Prigozhin is right and the Pentagon left those documents for Teixeira to find?

Perhaps Russia wants to treat this leak as nothing because they don’t want a full-fledged war.

Who knows.

