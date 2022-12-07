Immigrants to Outnumber Americans Born – 6.5M Foreigners in 2023

Biden’s expecting 9,000 to 14,000 economic migrants per day after officials remove the Title 42 legal barrier in late December, says CNN. They will outnumber American births by double.

We don’t know who these people are; they aren’t all economic migrants. Some are terrorists, communists, bottom feeders, criminals, deadbeats, needy families, the mentally ill, communists, and cartel leaders. Biden is destroying America.

The expected flood will add up to roughly 4.5 million migrants per year, or more than one extra southern migrant for every American birth in the United States. That doesn’t count the two million legal immigrants, visa workers, and tourists illegally taking jobs.

This costs jobs, housing, benefits, and well-being.

CNN reported:

DHS officials are pulling from border plans released over the spring to prepare for the end of Title 42, including, for example, considering additional soft-sided facilities to process migrants.

According to the administration official, the department is also accelerating asylum processing times, doubling down on anti-smuggling operations, and coordinating with partners in the Western hemisphere.

Axios reported that officials might try to bar single adults. Nothing will ever be done about gotaways.

These future Democrats, who will make us a one-party nation, outnumber the births of American children. We aren’t America any longer. You just don’t realize it yet, but you will, and you won’t like what we become.

President Biden says he’ll be going to Arizona and told Arizona Governor Ducey that he wouldn’t visit the border because “there are more important things going on…they’re going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise,” referring to a CHIPS plant he’ll be visiting in AZ.

Biden nows he’s eventually watering down American citizens’ votes and does it gladly.

