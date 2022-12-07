Jim Baker Fired from Twitter After Scrubbing FBI Out of TwitterFiles

Jim Baker reviewed the “Twitter files” and scrubbed them after Elon Musk explained Matt Taibbi would take a detour and report on his involvement. Remarkably, Baker did it brazenly without Elon Musk’s knowledge or permission.

The FBI will probably promote Baker and give him an honorable service award.

CEO Elon Musk quickly escorted Baker out of the building on Tuesday after he intercepted the Twitter Files before they could get to Taibbi. He erased references to the FBI.

Matt Taibbi said FBI counsel James Baker was “vetting” the Twitter files before anyone could see them, and that’s what caused the delay on Friday.

Twitter’s former top attorney James Baker was formerly an FBI attorney who passed on fake dirt from the Hillary campaign’s operatives in 2016, alleging a secret online portal from Russia’s Alfa Bank to Trump. Now attempted to shape the “Twitter Files.” https://t.co/uVbUX3Rdze — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 6, 2022

