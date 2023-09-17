Impeachment Won’t Affect the FBI Probe or Other Fraud Charges

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made it through the impeachment; he’s cleared of corruption and extortion charges and can return to his duties. Unfortunately, he’s getting the Trump treatment and still faces eight-year-old securities and fraud charges and an FBI investigation lies ahead of him.

The 2015 case has been delayed for years by pretrial disputes, including a fight for change of venue. He wants it moved to Houston from Collin County, which Paxton represented as a state lawmaker.

The FBI has been investigating him since 2020 without any obvious evidence, and no charges have been filed.

Federal investigators began their investigation after several top Paxton deputies went to the FBI and alleged the attorney general had committed crimes, including bribery while trying to help his friend and political donor, Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. Justice Department prosecutors who typically handle high-profile public corruption cases took over the case in February.

This is what he was just exonerated for in the impeachment trial.

Federal law experts and former prosecutors contacted by The Texas Tribune say the impeachment does not affect their actions.

There is something very immoral about these relentless charges.

The state case carries two 1st-degree felonies, punishable by 99 years in prison. Those are just two of the charges. The claim is he solicited investors in Servergy Inc. without telling them he was being paid by McKinney Tech to do it.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his son getting millions from Chinese Communists is not investigated. And all those rich people in the Senate and the House can engage in insider trading.