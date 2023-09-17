Dinesh D’Souza’s Police State Film to be released in October

by Mark Schwendau

Dinesh D’Souza has a new film titled “Police State” coming out in select theaters next month on October 23 & 25. You can get tickets and sign up for informational updates at Police State Film.

D’Souza is a very famous and factual constitutional conservative author and filmmaker. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and thereafter was a senior domestic policy analyst in the Reagan administration. He has also served as a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

His bestselling books include “Illiberal Education,” “What’s So Great About Christianity,” “America: Imagine a World Without Her,” “The Roots of Obama’s Rage,” “Death of a Nation,” and “United States of Socialism.”

His documentary films “2016: Obama’s America”, “America,” “Hillary’s America,” “Death of a Nation,” and “Trump Card” are all among the highest-grossing political documentaries ever. He and his wife, Debbie, are also executive producers of the highly acclaimed feature film “Infidel.”

His film of last year, “2000 Mules”, exposing widespread and coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the election outcome, went viral and gave conservatives the answers they were looking for while raising the ire of liberals.

A short trailer of his new film is found on the Internet on such websites as YouTube.

Here’s How To Watch My New Movie ‘Police State.

OPINION:

We are increasingly seeing stories on the Internet of people having their property and bank accounts illegally ceased by government agencies without warrants or cause. So when Dinesh D’Souza asks the legitimate question, “Are we becoming a police state?” people need to pay attention.

Here are just several short related videos that were referred to me just this week from readers:

These are a few examples of unconstitutional and illegal activities since Joe Biden took office, and countless others…

Everything from protesting parents at school board meetings and Catholic Church members being labeled and tracked as domestic terrorists to governors thinking they have the power to suspend Constitutional rights under the guise of a health emergency to FBI agents infiltrating patriotic groups to agitate individuals to commit crimes while making themselves criminals guilty of the crime of entrapment.

If you want to connect with Dinesh D’Souza online, get Dinesh Unfiltered, Uncensored, and Unchained on Locals at Dinesh Locals.

Also, read M. Dowling’s article, “We’re Becoming a Police State, Starting with the FBI,” of May 5 of this year here.

