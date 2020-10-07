Important update on President Trump’s health

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave the public an important update on President Trump’s condition earlier today.

The President this morning says “I feel great!” His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in the normal range. He’s now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization.

Of note today, the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs draw Monday, October 5th; initial IgG levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable. We’ll continue to closely monitor, and I will update you as I know more.

The presence of these IgG antibodies does not mean this will offer Trump protection from COVID in the future.

From what we’ve researched, there is no way of differentiating Regeneron therapeutic antibodies from antibodies produced by Trump’s immune system. He had a big dose of that at the beginning of his therapy.

Nevertheless, he is planning to attend the debate with Biden next week and he appears to be headed for recovery by then.