Mail carrier arrested after random man finds dumped ballots & other mail

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier from Hudson County, New Jersey, was arrested for discarding mail. It included 99 general election ballots sent from the County Board of Elections that were intended to be delivered to West Orange residents, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, is charged by complaint with one count of delay, secretion, or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail.

NOT DISCOVERED BY OFFICIALS

The USPS and no other official discovered the problem. A random man found it.

Howard Dinger originally discovered the mail behind a North Arlington town bank, and notified police. While copies of the mail were all retained as evidence, the original pieces have been sent to their intended recipients.

“Just found two to 300 lb of mail dumped in a dumpster behind one of the banks I service. Including at least 200 ballots. This is the kind of stuff you just can’t make up. And yes it was reported to the local police and the postal police. “

After posting his discovery on Facebook, Dinger was met with criticism that it was Fake News:

“I found the mail personally and I can vouch for its authenticity. The local police were called and so were the postal police. And all the people that are pissed off about me posting this are probably postal employees that have done the same (—) thing . That’s the only reason I can see for being pissed off about my post. So for all those who have a problem with what I posted go jump in a lake.”

The delay of mail charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The obstruction of mail charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to court documents, roughly 1,875 pieces of mail – including 627 pieces of first class, 873 pieces of standard class, two pieces of certified mail, 99 general election ballots destined for residents in West Orange, and 276 campaign flyers from local candidates for West Orange Town Council and Board of Education – were recovered from dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5.

The intended destination for the ballots and campaign flyers are heavily Democratic areas.

But don’t worry. Mail-in ballots are perfectly safe and secure. Democrats said so. On Facebook, you are in trouble if you dare say otherwise.