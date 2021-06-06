Important warning about Communist China from a former Chinese national

Anastasia Lin was the 2016 Miss Canada and she immigrated from China at about age 14. She knows the Chinese Communist Party.
This conflict we now face was inevitable when Nixon opened up trade with the CCP in 1973. They offered slave labor to soulless corporations who are now bought and paid for. The corporations abide by their rules in China and are bringing those same values to the United States.
Apathetic Americans only see what they want to see and have little interest beyond their own self-interests.
The young woman speaking knows the CCP. Americans should be forced to listen to her. Leftists in the United States are using the same tactics as the CCP here in the United States. They want our country to be like China. It’s all coming together.
The 13th Amendment (R) freed the slaves and the 16th Amendment (D) enslaved everyone, plus you can’t renounce your citizenship without paying an exit tax (proof you are enslaved) and they could yank your passport (proof you are enslaved). I want reparations for being enslaved my entire life.
What do people think the Illegal Aliens are but slave labor? Do you really think any of these Illegal Aliens are getting $15.00 an hour? No, they are stealing the jobs of the working poor in America ensuring that the working poor will never see the American Dream. Democrats have to keep the working poor on the Democrat Plantation to survive. Trump started creating jobs for the working poor and kept the slave labor Illegal Aliens out. Democrats saw the writing on the wall – their extinction. They had to make a death pact with the CCP to take out Trump. Now that Democrats are in power they will steal everything they can and destroy the Dollar because they really think their CCP handlers will take care of them. These Democrats are going to be like “Achmed the Dead Terrorist” who found out that all the virgins were men. I worked for a Chinese businessman in Singapore for a year. It was an education you can’t get in any College. Communist Chinese businessmen have no morals or a concept of fair play; it’s all about the money. The CCP will end up with all the money if you do business with them.