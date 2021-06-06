Important warning about Communist China from a former Chinese national



















Anastasia Lin was the 2016 Miss Canada and she immigrated from China at about age 14. She knows the Chinese Communist Party.

This conflict we now face was inevitable when Nixon opened up trade with the CCP in 1973. They offered slave labor to soulless corporations who are now bought and paid for. The corporations abide by their rules in China and are bringing those same values to the United States.

Apathetic Americans only see what they want to see and have little interest beyond their own self-interests.

The young woman speaking knows the CCP. Americans should be forced to listen to her. Leftists in the United States are using the same tactics as the CCP here in the United States. They want our country to be like China. It’s all coming together.

Watch:

