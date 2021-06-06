DoJ is considering sedition charges against Oath Keepers — the Biden resistance

The Department of Justice is reportedly considering sedition charges against members of the Oath Keepers militia over the Capitol protest on January 6. They don’t have a case for sedition but that won’t stop them.
This is political persecution by a weaponized and soulless DoJ. Ironically, it is Nancy Pelosi who tried to arrange a military coup according to a Times report.
The department indicted several of the militia’s members last month but is now considering far more serious charges according to a report from the New York Times.
Oath Keepers Thomas E. Caldwell, Jessica M. Watkins, and Donovan Crowl, were indicted last month for “conspiring” to obstruct Congress’s ability to certify the election.
Even that is an exaggeration. Insofar as we know, the Oath Keepers were there as security, not as insurrectionists.
Merrick Garland, an autocrat hater of the right and BidenBama Toadie, probably makes the final decision about prosecution for sedition.
THE NYT WRITES:
“Justice Department officials have reviewed potential sedition charges against members of the Oath Keepers militia group who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, and they have been weighing whether to file them for weeks, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the deliberations,” the report begins.
“Law enforcement officials have given senior officials in the Justice Department’s National Security Division potential evidence that they gathered about the trio and an analysis of whether that evidence supported a sedition charge, but they stopped short of delivering a more formal prosecution memo or a draft of an indictment, one of the officials said,” the Times report continues.
It’s hard to believe they were trying to overthrow the government by providing security at a riot. Meanwhile, Antifa and BLM openly admit they are communists and anarchists who want to overthrow the government, but the DoJ hasn’t noticed that, nor has the media.
“The Justice Department has rarely brought charges of sedition, the crime of conspiring to overthrow the government, and has not successfully prosecuted such a case in more than 20 years,” the paper reports.
This appears to be payback. It was the Oath Keepers who pleaded with then-President Donald Trump to invoke the insurrection act to protect the Constitution. You can read their letter on this link.
RETRIBUTION FOR THE BIDEN RESISTANCE
The DoJ is over-prosecuting and prosecuting where there should be no charges while Antifa and BLM raise hell and stir up violence and commit crimes in some of our blue cities.
Julie Kelly, an editor of American Greatness calls it “retribution” for resisting Biden, “So, retaliation is underway.”
Prosecutors allege the Oath Keepers “prepared themselves for battle before heading to the Capitol by equipping themselves with communication devices and donning reinforced vests, helmets, and goggles.”
Seriously, they went as security and were told Antifa was planning to attend. Antifa is always violent.
Most of the evidence is from the Oath Keepers’ own messaging and braggadoccia.
The DoJ is after more Oath Keepers and more indictments are coming. They seek to destroy militias and the idea of militias. This is a crisis they can’t let go to waste.
I can’t answer for all Oath Keepers, but the LI group is comprised of police, military, and first responders who simply want to support the Constitution. They have repeatedly said they oppose violence. They don’t want to overturn the government, they want to preserve the Constitution.
THEY WILL MAKE THE CASE ANYWAY
Over the weekend, Michael R. Sherwin, the federal prosecutor who has been overseeing Capitol riot cases told 60 Minutes that they are open to sedition charges for some of the people involved.
“I personally believe the evidence is trending toward that and probably meets those elements,” Sherwin said, the Times quoted. “I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that.”
The defense sees it differently.
“I have seen no evidence to support a seditious conspiracy charge against my client, Donovan Crowl,” Carmen Hernandez, the defense lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers told the NY Times. “I was surprised that the former U.S. attorney would comment so publicly on the case.”
The Left, now in power, is at war with Americans, not only some rioters and trespassers. This is meant to put a chilling effect on any and all opposition to the administration’s hard-left agenda.
“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell
And where Are the Damn Republicans. Nowhere to be found. They would likely wet their pants if anyone objected, if they stood for justice.
Also, it’s a huge disappointment to see all the “lawyers” on Twitter who complain, but do nothing with the “skills” they profess to have. But because all those at the Capitol have no power they will be forgotten martyrs.
They are moving quickly. Consolidation of power can’t wait.
External enemies grow stronger and have zero love or respect for useful idiots.
When the dollar is Weimar/Zimbabwe who will loan us all the money for the FDR style projects?
I think we’re going to need a historic printing press czar.
Where’s Rand Paul, where’s Jim Jordan, where’s Chuck Grassley? Isn’t there anything that can be done for these people who’ve been jailed for being there on January 6th? Crickets.
The first thing the 2022 Republican Congress MUST do is disband the Justice Department and FBI. If there is not a RESET in January 2022, I fear there will be Civil War and Democrats will lose because the Big Blue Cities will be starved out once the war starts. Democrats will no longer have supporters. But then, dead Democrats are known to vote for years after their death. In in 2023, there will no longer be any “Proud Democrats”. The war will not last long, but it will see the highest loss of life in American History. Liberal Democrats are totally dependent on Government and when the Government is fighting for it’s life, the Government will have no time for the people. The survivors will see what Democrats are really about. If Democrats remain in power, there will be no United States of America. The Democrat Party is now a Party of Godless Communist.