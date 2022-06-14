Importing Haiti’s Problems as Haitians Pour In Illegally – Unvetted

Illegal immigrants from the very corrupt country of Haiti are ready to pour into the United States or are already here. No one will vet them, and most will be put on parole. They are coming by plane and by sea. Someone is likely funding them – it’s a poor country.

NEW: Massive numbers of Haitian migrants have arrived in Reynosa, MX, across from McAllen, TX in the RGV.

We went into Reynosa this AM and saw over 1,000 waiting outside of a migrant shelter, hundreds already inside. Shelter director tells us numbers are overwhelming. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/gAvacFvUEp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 12, 2022



The Center for Immigration Studies explains that this past week, Biden reinstituted a 2014 Obama program to bring in Haitians:

On Friday, June 10, the Biden administration recreated a parole program to cut the waiting periods for migrants to come from Haiti to the U.S. There are country-of-origin limits on legal immigration to the U.S. and they have been in place, in one form or another, for over 100 years. This move will — without any congressional authorization — dilute the impact of these limits for Haiti. (Cubans are treated roughly the same way in another ruling.)

The “Haitian Family Reunification Parole Program” will allow an as-yet-undefined group of aliens already approved for chain migration to come to the U.S. on parole even though their applications are not ripe for utilization. (There is a multi-million backlog of such applications for Haiti, Cuba, and the rest of the world.) This means that Haitians and Cubans will jump the queue that applies to everyone else.

The headline in the DHS announcement speaks of “Resuming and Increasing Participation in the Haitian Family Reunification Parole Program”. Just what the increase will be, or how it is justified, is not explained.

While our economy is crashing, Biden is bringing in unvetted people from a little piece of Hell country on earth. Last year, a Prime Minister of Haiti wanted the President to send troops to Haiti to get it under control.

We haven’t a clue who these people are.

