Bill Barr Belly Laughs at 2000 Mules Documentary

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who once talked of the serious potential fraud of mail-in balloting, had a good belly laugh over the 2000 Mules documentary that showed potential ballot harvesters stuffing Zuckerboxes and other drop boxes.

He didn’t mention the, in some cases, illegally altered laws that helped Biden or the hundreds of millions poured into Democratic districts by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

We now find out that CISA believes the Dominion voting machines are hackable and should not be used. They have serious issues.

Barr did once admit the election was rigged thanks to media influence. The hiding of the Hunter laptop data, in particular, amounts to rigging.

BARR SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS “DETACHED FROM REALITY”

DailyMail reports that former Attorney General Bill Barr said Donald Trump was “detached from reality” and that his claims of voter fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 election were ‘bulls***, in testimony shown Monday by the House committee investigating the January 6 violence.

Trump’s former top legal officer described how he repeatedly told the president his allegations were false.

Barr shared how Trump gave him a copy of a report by cybersecurity firm Allied Security Operations Group on allegations about the Dominion voting machines and declared the information was “nonsense”, “idiotic” and “bullshit.”

“I was somewhat demoralized because I thought boy, if he really believes this stuff, he has, you know, lost contact with… he’s become detached from reality,” Barr testified, adding, “My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud.”

Barr didn’t think much of 2000 Mules by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

BARR BELLY LAUGHS

“And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the ‘2000 Mules’ movie,’ he said, breaking into laughter.

Barr then testified on why he was “unimpressed” by the 2000 Mules film.

DINESH D’SOUZA SHOT BACK IN TWEETS

D’Souza fired back in response to Barr’s comments, tweeting, “The level of ignorance displayed by Bill Barr here is truly stunning. He doesn’t seem to understand the very concept of geotracking. I’ll address this in detail on my podcast tomorrow.”

In another tweet, D’Souza added, “If geotracking is as useless as #BillBarr says, how come it’s being used to establish the precise location of Jan. 6 protesters? Not merely whether they are inside or outside the building but how many feet inside or outside the door? Can the fat man explain this without laughing?”

“Bill Barr is the stereotypical small-town sheriff, overweight and largely immobile, whose rank incompetence results in the whole town being robbed from under his nose. Then, asked to explain how it happened, Fatso breaks into laughter and insists the robbery itself is “bullshit”,” D’Souza added.

“I’d be happy to appear before the committee and debunk all the debunkers. Let’s settle the issue of who’s perpetrating a “big lie” through open debate,” D’Souza offered.

“Anyone who knows anything about geotracking—I don’t mean you—can see what an ignoramus Barr is on the topic. A fat guy laughing doesn’t quite substitute for expertise on this topic!” D’Souza declared in another tweet.

“With Bill Barr and Liz Cheney ranting today about the documentary, it’s a perfect occasion to watch “2000 Mules” and see for yourself what the brouhaha is about,” D’Souza suggested.

DONALD TRUMP RESPONDS ON TRUTH SOCIAL

“Former A.G. Bill Barr, a RINO if there ever was one, didn’t have the courage or stamina to go after voter fraud – Was afraid he was going to be impeached. NO GUTS, NO GLORY!!!” he wrote.

