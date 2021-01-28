In a week’s time, Biden tragically affected the lives of tens of thousands of Americans

Biden has been our illegitimate president for a week and has passed at least 37 executive orders and actions that are devastating our economy and turning us into a Marxist nation.

The destruction of our oil and gas industry is imminent if he continues on this path. He killed the Keystone XL pipeline, put us back into the Paris Accord which will devastate our energy industry, and canceled our oil and gas leases on federal lands. He’s only just begun. His climate change policies will further cripple our energy sector.

We are now again reliant on foreign energy sources.

Biden is lying and claiming he will make certain all these workers will have jobs. He has no jobs for them and he’s importing foreign labor by opening our borders.

When asked about jobs for the unemployed workers, Governor Raimondo had her vacuous answer ready.

“I would say, we’re going to get you to work,” the future Commerce Secretary Raimondo said. “I would say that climate change is a threat to all of us and that we will make sure that you have jobs, that you have the skills you need to have a job, and by the way, as we meet the needs of climate change, there will be many jobs created, good-paying jobs, union jobs. And should I be the commerce secretary I will fight every single day for every American to have a decent paying job and a chance to compete.”

Senator Cruz previously debated the issue during the confirmation hearing for Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg.

Cruz pressed Buttigieg on what this actually means.

“So for those workers, the answer is somebody else will get a job?” he asked.

Buttigieg responded that he and the administration “are very eager to see those workers continue to be employed in good-paying union jobs, even if they might be different ones.”

These people not to stop lying. This is what you get from the ‘caring’ party of misfits.

Listen to this man who is losing everything:

