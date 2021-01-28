Newt Gingrich re Pelosi, “most destructive Speaker in history”

Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich leveled the very evil Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), calling her the “most destructive Speaker in history.”

Gingrich was speaking with Fox host Laura Ingraham when he explained why he called her the most destructive Speaker.

“First off, she keeps violating the Constitution,” Gingrich replied, according to Daily Mail. “The latest impeachment is just a simple example. She uses her power ruthlessly and she has really pushed through the most radical positions ever taken by an American Speaker, including abolishing mother and father and uncle and aunt and son and daughter as words, literally trying to strip out any gender reference from the House of Representatives. I think she’s very dangerous.”

Two days before Gingrich made similar comments about Pelosi in a separate Fox News interview with Mark Levin on Life, Liberty, and Levin.

“She lives in an enclave that is guarded in San Francisco,” Gingrich said. “She is surrounded by left-wing looney tunes who think that it’s OK to live in a city where … there’s a map you can go to on the internet that shows you where feces were. They don’t distinguish dog and human, but they’ll show you the feces count that day around San Francisco.”

“This is the same problem with [Vice President] Kamala Harris,” he continued.

“They come from the center of left-wing nuttiness, and all their friends at the local country club or all their friends when they go to a cocktail party, think this craziness makes sense.”

Gingrich added that Pelosi “has been in politics so long that she operates like a genuine machine politician of the old order. And she doesn’t mind abusing power. She doesn’t mind running over people … she’s so willing to break the rules and to, frankly, just say things that are totally untrue.”

And these are the people ruling over us and we obey. So who are the crazy ones?

