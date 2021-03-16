In Case You Didn’t Hear This Idiocy from Joy Behar — You Must!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Antifa doesn’t exist. Joy Behar said so. It’s just an idea. Listen to this idiotic rant espousing the non-existence of Antifa in the clip below by Joy. She truly is a very stupid woman or she thinks we are all stupid. Behar can quote corrupt Chris Wray saying it’s an idea all she wants. Nothing she said makes sense.

Watch:

HERE ARE SOME OF THE ‘IDEAS’

Phantom Antifa:

Imaginary Antifa plotting:

This beaut is fake:

You’re imagining this:

