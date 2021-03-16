In Case You Didn’t Hear This Idiocy from Joy Behar — You Must!









Antifa doesn’t exist. Joy Behar said so. It’s just an idea. Listen to this idiotic rant espousing the non-existence of Antifa in the clip below by Joy. She truly is a very stupid woman or she thinks we are all stupid. Behar can quote corrupt Chris Wray saying it’s an idea all she wants. Nothing she said makes sense.

Watch:

Here’s ABC’s @TheView co-host Joy Behar claiming Antifa doesn’t exist during a segment on Sen. Ron Johnson’s comments that he would’ve been afraid of the Capitol rioters had they been Antifa. “He’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa, a thing that doesn’t even exist.” pic.twitter.com/8SCtumxiZv — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) March 15, 2021

HERE ARE SOME OF THE ‘IDEAS’

Phantom Antifa:

Portland Police arrested 13 at an #antifa riot on Friday. The arrestees were found carrying illegal guns, knives & other weapons. Some are serial arrestees. The DA has already announced some charges are dropped. Read my new report cowritten w/@MiaCathell: https://t.co/YMydrIisS3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 16, 2021

Imaginary Antifa plotting:

Breaking: @choeshow of @komonews was leaked footage of someone who infiltrated the #antifa black bloc in Seattle during their riot over the weekend. The video shows them debriefing & discussing methods to avoid arrest during their criminal conspiracies. pic.twitter.com/aPC9QAD1aq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 16, 2021

This beaut is fake:

.@JoyVBehar should read some of the criminal complaints from around the country where evidence is provided showing the suspects’ ties to militant #antifa. They aren’t reported in the legacy media. The case of Darby Howard in Portland is just from a few days ago, by the way: https://t.co/EPJdsz52Ie pic.twitter.com/b1uhXU3iQl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 15, 2021

You’re imagining this:

Violent riots have once again rocked #Seattle and #Portland.@MrAndyNgo tells @BuckSexton why Antifa anarchists continue trying to burn down one court house in particular. “They’re really trying to push cities like Portland and Seattle past the point of return…” pic.twitter.com/R3shd1huPw — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 16, 2021

