Putin to ban Twitter in 30 days over posting “banned material”









Putin vows to take down Twitter in 30 days if they don’t take ‘banned content’ related to child porn, suicide, and Alexis Navalny protests.

Twitter has no problem deleting conservatives in the USA, but porn, suicide, and Navalny protests are okay.

Critics say the move is designed to stop opposition leaders from organizing protests. That certainly could be legitimate.

This came a day after Alexei Navalny posted his first update from inside the jail.

Vadim Subbotin, deputy head of watchdog Roskomnadzor, said on Tuesday that the ban would come into effect unless Twitter removed the content, which he said includes child porn and information on child suicide and drugs.

But critics say the crackdown is actually an attempt to stop Putin’s political opponents from organizing rallies, as they did in a number of cities earlier this year.

Doesn’t that sound familiar. Facebook, Twitter, and other sites ban conservative rallies but allow Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots.

Twitter is not reacting to our requests as it should. If the situation carries on then it will be blocked in a month without a court order,’ Subbotin said.

It comes a week after Subbotin announced that Twitter’s internet speed would be slowed down unless it removed the offending content.

Meanwhile, Twitter is also being sued in Russia for allegedly failing to delete material encouraging children to join anti-Putin protests.

Twitter said at the time that it was worried about the impact on free speech despite Russian laws specifically outlawing children attending protests.

Russia has also railed against social media sites for censoring state-controlled media such as RT, which have been branded propaganda sites by foreign governments.

RT isn’t any worse than US media and it’s probably better than CNN.

Back in January, Putin personally accused social media giants in January of “controlling society” and “restricting the right to freely express viewpoints.”

Only eight percent of the country’s total population is on Twitter, though it is the favored means of communication for Putin’s critics including the likes of Navalny.

Twitter wants to control the world. They’re no better than Putin.

Related