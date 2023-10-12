In Clown World, A Man Becomes Woman of the Year

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Attitude Magazine hates women and is trying to erase them. They just gave the Woman of the Year award to a man dressed up like a woman. The male patriarchy has won.

Dylan Mulvaney, made up to look like a pretty woman on the cover, doesn’t look like that normally. After ruining a beer company, he’s happily making money as a prop for the Wokes.

Dyland Mulvaney as Eloise

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments