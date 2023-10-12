The United States dispatched additional fighter jets, including F-35s and F-15s, to the Middle East to reinforce its regional military presence. On October 8, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed plans to strengthen the US fighter squadrons operating in the Middle East under the jurisdiction of US Central Command. In addition to the increased presence of F-35s and F-15s, Austin also disclosed that F-16 and A-10 squadrons in the region would receive additional support. The A-10, the Warthog, is dated, but they’re used in ground wars to strafe the ground troops in a ground war that Israel is about to engage in.

The US Central Command confirms the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group has arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea facing Gaza and Lebanon.

THE SECOND FRONT

Hezbollah has privately warned Israel that it is prepared to open a second front if Israeli forces launch a ground assault in Gaza, according to Arab officials and diplomats.

The U.S. has, in turn, warned Hezbollah and Iran that it will defend Israel if the Lebanese militant group launches a major attack.

According to Wall Street Journal, Israel’s defense minister vowed to send Lebanon back to “the Stone Age” if Hezbollah attacked.

“We’re on the sword’s edge,” said one former Israeli defense official. “Brinkmanship is a dangerous way of life.”

Washington is trying to dissuade Lebanon from joining the fight. Are we heading for World War III?

The biggest problem, outside of the US not having any money, is the same fools who left Afghanistan stupidly are in charge. We already have a war going on in Ukraine that we are losing badly.

Col. Macgregor warns against letting emotions take over. We should contain the fight and do what we can to not widen it. He said politicians have been trying to start a war with Iran for decades. This could turn into a World War.

The Latest on the World War

