In Clown World Biden Has Huge Crowds Coming to Hear Him

During yesterday’s interview, ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden about his plan to turn his campaign around, and Biden went to his allegedly large crowds as proof that it had turned around.

JOE BIDEN: “You saw it today. How many (incoherent) draw crowds like I drew today? You find many more enthusiastic than today?”

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: “I mean, I don’t think you want to play the crowd game. Donald Trump can draw big crowds. There’s no question about that.”

JOE BIDEN: “Who’s he have!?”

Citing Wisconsin, Biden suggested no one has crowds like his. He had about 200 to Trump’s thousands of people in attendance as far as the eye could see.

I will just drop this right here… pic.twitter.com/tkzeITxOHg — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 6, 2024

They’re coming in droves to see him, but only in clown world.

Truer words have never been slurred. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 11, 2024

Did you know that he already took a neurological test? He said he did. Can we get the results, seeing as he claims to run the world? Of course, it might not be true since he’s a sociopath and doesn’t tell the truth.

“Would you be willing to undergo an independent medical evaluation that included cognitive tests and release the results to the American people?” Biden: “Look, I have a cognitive test every single day. Everything I do. I’m running the world.” pic.twitter.com/cWCXexwjKx — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 6, 2024

If you re-elect him, he’ll do the “goodest” job, he said in his finest nonstandard English:

Biden: “If Trump wins in November, I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and did the goodest job I know I could do.” “The goodest job”

pic.twitter.com/zQuGYUdI0F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 6, 2024

The anti-racial-jungle man skips the black girl who is so excited to see him. He needs to rethink how he will turn his campaign around.

What a campaign ad for Trump. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2024