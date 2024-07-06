Attack on United Airlines Flight 2609

The United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston became dangerous last year when passengers had to keep another traveler from stabbing a flight attendant. The violent traveler then went for the emergency door to open it and kill everyone on the plane.

We’re on our own in the air. The administration removed the air marshals.

There were no air marshalls on the plane because they’d all been transferred to the border, helping facilitate the illegal immigration of unvetted people.

Sonya LaBosco, a retired supervisory federal air marshal who speaks on behalf of the Air Marshal National Council, told The New York Post that during the height of the border crisis, the federal government has been sending 200 air marshals to the border on 21-day deployments, leaving major flights vulnerable to threats.

From her own experience, LaBosco knew the LA to Boston route was always staffed by marshals.

“Because we had deployed air marshals to the border, there were no air marshals on that flight,” she said.

The passengers had to tackle the man themselves.

A man flying from LA to Boston tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken spoon after attempting to open a door in the air, feds say.

A Massachusetts man was subdued after a violent outburst on a Boston-bound United flight.

#WATCH: Terrifying video as a man attacks a flight attendant and attempts to open emergency exit during United Airlines flight

#WATCH: Terrifying video as a man attacks a flight attendant and attempts to open emergency exit during United Airlines flight

Watch shocking video that shows a 33-year-old man trying to open an emergency exit door and attempting to stab a flight attendant…

THEY ARE ON BORDER DUTY OR J6 SURVEILLANCE

Federal air marshals’ primary duty is to protect and secure passengers aboard commercial aircraft. A few were sent to the border. However, over 80% of deployments have occurred since President Biden took office.

In a press release in October 2023, the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation quoted Sen. Ted Cruz.

As Sen. Cruz writes:

“As the Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation (“Committee”), I write regarding the Transportation Security Administration’s (“TSA”) deployment of hundreds of air marshals in the Federal Air Marshal Service (“FAMS”) to the southern border to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) in administering aid to illegal aliens. It is concerning that the administration has prioritized ushering illegal immigrants into the country over protecting the lives and safety of the traveling public.”

Air marshals also follow unconvicted J6 attendees around on flights.

Fox News is STUNNED to learn that January 6th defendants (unconvicted) have been placed on the Quad S list- the TSA terrorism list which subjects people with this designation to hours of harassment at the airport.