In Clown World, Tim Goes Pheasant Hunting to Attract Real Men Voters

The Harris campaign has been working hard and stupidly to appeal to male voters. They sent Barack Obama out to shame black men into voting for Kamala. They also had a White Dudes for Harris campaign. That campaign bombed when the dudes didn’t attract men. They now have a new manly man, former football coach Tim Walz.

To prove his masculinity, he went pheasant hunting with an army of photogs.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz went pheasant hunting this morning with around a dozen reporters and never fired a single shot. Walz brought his Beretta A400 on the hunter expedition and doesn’t appear to know how to load it. “I bought it when I was we sh—ting a lot of trap.” I… pic.twitter.com/iHtZpu0WNE — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 12, 2024

The pheasant hunt was billed as an attempt to attract men. A gun grabber is somehow going to lure men into voting for Kamala.

MSNBC implies that Tim Walz going pheasant hunting is nothing more than a desperate attempt to make up ground with male voters. Sorry Tim, men aren’t voting for a gun grabber. pic.twitter.com/Asvq38ObkM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

Tim Walz goes “pheasant hunting” to try to appeal to men by showing he’s a regular dude. Only problem? No shotguns. Anywhere in sight. pic.twitter.com/f7NZLVnV0x — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 12, 2024

The report from The Great Pheasant Hunt of 2024 is that, if Walz fired his gun at all, he didn’t hit anything. The claim is that one of his friends killed a pheasant but they didn’t recover the bird – even while using dogs. So, no proof of any success.

pic.twitter.com/5KXDdMmqKo — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 12, 2024

In more fun news, former GOP Rep. Jeremy Munson trolled Tim Walz during a campaign stop at a football game. He and others commissioned a plane to fly over Mankato with a banner that read “Bench Coach Walz – Trump 2024.” He wanted to fly over the stadium, but for safety’s sake, they couldn’t.

Photos from tonight’s aerial billboard over Mankato during Tim Walz’s campaign stop. It was impressive to watch the pilot circle around and snag the line from the ground. https://t.co/MwpplnB9Rb pic.twitter.com/eobCoznMC4 — Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) October 12, 2024

In his effort to attract white men, he said “there’s a place for everybody in this country.” That will make white men feel really special.

HOST: You’ve got a “guy problem” as you hemorrhage support among men. What is your message to men? TAMPON TIM: “Understanding that we realize there’s a place for everybody in this country.” pic.twitter.com/UyzeKTbzxb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

Some black men won’t vote for Kamala only because they don’t understand how great Walz-Harris are. It’s just messaging.That’s as insulting as telling black men they have to vote for Kamala because she is a woman.

Walz says it's simply a matter of "messaging" to Black men who say Democrats have left them behind and don't care about them pic.twitter.com/Ujkou7Y6uT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

Change agent Tim Walz said the difference we can expect in the administration is Kamala or Trump. That’s the change we can expect. In other words, no change.

Harris and Walz can’t answer a question no matter how many times people ask it. You’d think they would have someone who could give them some decent suggestions.

HOST: How can you "turn the page" on an administration Kamala is PART OF and says she wouldn't change anything about? WALZ: "The choice is going to be the difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/GMEMh4aJXo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024