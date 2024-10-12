In Clown World, Tim Goes Pheasant Hunting to Attract Real Men Voters

The Harris campaign has been working hard and stupidly to appeal to male voters. They sent Barack Obama out to shame black men into voting for Kamala. They also had a White Dudes for Harris campaign. That campaign bombed when the dudes didn’t attract men. They now have a new manly man, former football coach Tim Walz.

To prove his masculinity, he went pheasant hunting with an army of photogs.

The pheasant hunt was billed as an attempt to attract men. A gun grabber is somehow going to lure men into voting for Kamala.

In more fun news, former GOP Rep. Jeremy Munson trolled Tim Walz during a campaign stop at a football game. He and others commissioned a plane to fly over Mankato with a banner that read “Bench Coach Walz – Trump 2024.” He wanted to fly over the stadium, but for safety’s sake, they couldn’t.

In his effort to attract white men, he said “there’s a place for everybody in this country.” That will make white men feel really special.

Some black men won’t vote for Kamala only because they don’t understand how great Walz-Harris are. It’s just messaging.That’s as insulting as telling black men they have to vote for Kamala because she is a woman.

Change agent Tim Walz said the difference we can expect in the administration is Kamala or Trump. That’s the change we can expect. In other words, no change.

Harris and Walz can’t answer a question no matter how many times people ask it. You’d think they would have someone who could give them some decent suggestions.


