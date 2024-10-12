Obama Shaming Black Men Into Voting for Kamala Isn’t Working

Harris’s campaign sent out Magic Johnson and Barack Obama to embarrass black men into voting for Kamala. Obama was very condescending. He claimed black men didn’t want to vote for Kamala because she is a woman. Many black men differ. They say they want the candidate who is the best person for the job.

Obama railed:

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I’ve got a problem with that. Because part of it makes me think— and I’m speaking to men directly— part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives, and other reasons for that.”

“…And now, you’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you because you think that’s a sign of strength because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable.“

Early returns suggest Barack hurt himself more than he helped Kamala. There is no helping her. She is a disaster.

This young Trump supporter will not be shamed into voting for Kamala by Obama He has a message for Barack Obama so you folks know what to do so Obama sees it pic.twitter.com/EB2ihEdsh9 — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) October 12, 2024

To scold, berate & rebuke Black men for having a BRAIN and enough sense NOT to vote for @KamalaHarris, was an ObamaNation. @BarackObama and the Democrat Party have just awaken a sleeping giant. We are coming to the polls, but not for her. @realDonaldTrump @DNC @TrumpWarRoom… pic.twitter.com/sKFUrtjS9o — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) October 12, 2024

In a segment of The Ingraham Angle, Laura Ingraham hosted a discussion about Kamala Harris’ declining support among Black men. Her guests were former Black Lives Matter activist Xaviaer Durousseau and YouTuber Anton Daniels. They discussed dissatisfaction with Harris over not accomplishing anything.

Durousseau said, “Black men not supporting Kamala has nothing to do with her being a woman. It has everything to do with her lack of accomplishments over the last 1,359 days.”

Anton Daniels agreed and said, “Most men I’ve spoken with have said that it’s absolutely disrespectful. We’re done with Obama.”

It was surprising that Barack thought that would work with black men.

Second Amendment advocate Collin Noir wrote on X, “Umm, @BarackObama the Black Men not voting for @KamalaHarris DON’T have a problem voting for a Woman, we have a problem voting for “THAT WOMAN”. Hell, you didn’t even want to endorse “THAT WOMAN” in case you think we didn’t notice. Reducing Black Men’s vote to veiled threats of misogyny as if we don’t have our own concerns and issues we value is insulting! You talk to children you don’t respect like this, not Men. So keep your soft bigotry and ambiguous Misandry of Black Men. We are Independent Men, not your child.”

“Black woman destroys all the arguments from CNN: Why are our black men being lectured to? Why are our black men being belittled? Nina Turner went off on Obama. • You could see it in some of their eyes; they didn’t expect what she said.” pic.twitter.com/vbsSlxKnKn — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) October 11, 2024

Democrats need all black people on board, but they are importing new voters to replace them and Hispanic Americans and all Americans. The elites hate us.

Former campaign co-chair and former Democratic Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner nevertheless had it right when she asked, “Why are Black men being belittled?”

The Biden Harris administration has experienced a significant decrease in black voters. They have 78% black support, according to the NYT poll. This is why Dems are freaking out. But it’s not our fault. This is what happens when you put the black community last. pic.twitter.com/ehPGDGHl83 — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) October 12, 2024