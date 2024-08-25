In Every Single State, RFK’s Votes Break for Donald Trump

It is hard to trust a Democrat, but there is no denying the positive impact of Robert F. Kennedy’s endorsement of Donald Trump. He has come through for Trump because of RFK’s courage and willingness to put country before party and self. It is one of the most selfless things I’ve seen other than Donald Trump fighting through an attempted assassination.

“Polls show RFK Jr. voters breaking towards President Trump,” says Trump campaign senior advisor Tim Murtaugh. “In a state like Pennsylvania, where it could well come down to tens of thousands of votes — a half-point or three-quarters of a point — that may make the difference.”

CNN’s Erin Burnett reacts to RFK’s endorsement of Trump: “The latest swing state polls show Kennedy with 5 or 6 percent of the vote. Now, you might say, that’s not a big deal… Actually, if that’s the case, it is HUGE — it is everything.”

Tom Bevan said that in every single state, Robert F. Kennedy’s votes broke for Donald Trump.