The Democrat Party’s Assault on RFK Jr.

What the DNC did to Robert F. Kennedy as he ran for office was disgraceful. In July alone, the DNC and their apparatchiks in the media demonized him mercilessly. Regardless of his perceived faults, he had the right to run for office, but not as far as the Democrat Party was concerned.

They went back to his college days, two alleged passes at a babysitter in 1998, and the death of his wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy. Vanity Fair wrote a vicious piece, calling him possibly “One of the Greatest Villains in American History.”

They even tried to say he might have eaten a dog. He had to apologize to his dogs:

Kennedy does a video responding to the article saying he ate a dog!! This is pretty awesome!! He can’t be full liberal… he has a sense of humor!! Who else thinks he and Trump are gonna get along just fine?!? pic.twitter.com/0YhXIclVMs — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 25, 2024

This was before he endorsed Donald Trump. They trashed him because he dared to run for the presidency when the party bosses had already picked the candidate.

Five of his siblings betrayed him over it and have doubled down since he decided to endorse Donald Trump.

Tammy Bruce let the siblings have it in an open letter online. They betrayed their brother for two communists who pretend they are typical Democrats when they clearly are not.

An open letter to Kerry Kennedy:

You people are awful. Despite your family’s checkered past and horrible behavior of so many of the men, Americans have stood with you out of loyalty, sentimentality, and too often, grief. Despite the questionable establishment of your family’s… https://t.co/Jff5WtVUc9 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 24, 2024

I read article after article where MSM accused Kennedy of cheating and committing fraud to get on ballots when it was actually the DNC violating all the rules.

If RFK, a scion of Democrat royalty, can’t run against these people, who can?

In this clip, his former running mate Nicole Shanahan describes what she went through.

MUST WATCH: RFK’s VP Nicole Shanahan on how the DNC sabotaged their campaign and forced them to be a spoiler. She was a Democrat. “They kept us off stages, manipulated polls, sued us in every possible state, and even planted insiders in our campaign.”pic.twitter.com/aNbiktWDfK — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 20, 2024