Lying Gov. Hochul: Fewer Illegals Coming in Under Biden-Harris Than Trump

Gov. Hochul is falsely claiming illegal immigration is down under Biden-Harris, from what it was under Donald Trump.

The poster below points to the eight million illegals who came in under Biden-Harris. These are only the ones we know about. We know there are another nearly three million gotaways. No one knows how many others sneaked in and weren’t spotted.

We also have various other options illegals have taken advantage of: flights through the Biden-Harris app, visa overstays, and illegals coming through the Northern border. They are pouring in by sea, land, and air. They come in the back of trucks or on speed boats. There is NO border to the South and not much to the North.

They keep pouring in. Hochul plays fast and loose with the truth.

In one study, the minimum number of illegal Chinese nationals of fighting age alone was 3.3 million. They are coming from terror and communist nations. Some are coming from prisons and asylums.

The numbers prove she is a liar:

2023: 3.2M

2022: 2.8M

2021: 2M

2020: 405K

2019: 860K

2018: 404K

2017: 311K

NEW: NY Gov. Hochul claims illegal immigration won’t hurt VP Kamala Harris in the election because fewer migrants are crossing now than under Trump. False. Over 8 million people have illegally entered the U.S. under the Harris-Biden administration, shattering hundred-year… pic.twitter.com/YhGwb6eLtw — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 24, 2024