In Hochul & Adams NY- A Deluxe Tent City for Illegals-

Homeless Vets Need Not Apply

by James S. Soviero

New York has created a tent city on Randall’s Island designed to warmly welcome 500 male migrants who’ve crossed our Southern Border illegally. While reading, consider all the spectacular amenities being provided for those who’ve violated our laws, and ask yourself why the thousands of homeless veterans have not been offered anything remotely comparable.

The city unveiled Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial tent city on Tuesday — detailing how migrants staying there will be given 3 meals a day, fluff-and-fold laundry service and entertainment including TV and video games.

“This is a place people can come, rest, relax and kick their feet up after the journey….” said Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

This comfy landing spot seems designed to encourage long-term occupancy. For starters it features a rotating menu of grub cooked on-site in a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

Iscol proudly claimed, “Those meals are all culturally appropriate. It is South American fare.”

In addition, snacks will be provided; with coffee, tea and water becoming available around the clock.

More than 60 dining tables are set up in a tent that also houses a recreation room with two popcorn machines, TVs, Xbox game consoles, ping-pong and foosball tables, board games and a bank of 12 phones that can be used to make international calls.

The entire site is also equipped with Wi-Fi, along with heating and cooling units expected to keep the temperature in all three tents around 70 degrees.

Based on a NY Post source the cost per illegal immigrant would be about $15,000 every month! As of that paper’s reporting on Thursday, the number of occupants had yet to hit double digits.

That should leave plenty of room for homeless military veterans who’ve selflessly volunteered to serve their country, often risking their lives to do so. They’d certainly appreciate an opportunity to “come, rest, relax and kick their feet up” after their journey. It’s unlikely they’d require “culturally appropriate” meals, round the clock beverages and snacks, or a recreation room. And there’d be no need for phones to make international calls because those folks would be back within the boundaries of the nation they’d offered to defend.

In New York’s current upside down, woke world, neither Gov. Hochul or Adams has even mentioned moving towards this type of patriotic plan.

So while border crashers get offered $15,000 of monthly, top shelf treatment, our veterans, need not apply. That the governor and mayor remain cluelessly unmoved is an absolute disgrace.

Sadly, it’s not at all surprising. The bar is that low.

Related