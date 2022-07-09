In Lawless NYC, Pregnant Woman Beaten with a Metal Wrench

The New York City Police Department said that a man is wanted for assault after he hit a pregnant woman in the head several times with a metal wrench last month on June 6.

The horrific attack took place on The Grand Concourse in the Bronx. He chased her, pushed her into a parked car, and then started hitting her until bystanders intervened.

Upon fleeing the scene, the suspect hit the car that remained at a stop in front of him but had left the scene by the time cops arrived.

The police are looking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

“WANTED for ASSAULT: On 6/6, at 5:20 PM, in front of 2476 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, an unknown male struck a 26-year-old pregnant female victim in the head multiple times with a metal wrench. He then fled in a silver BMW,” NYPD tweeted. They linked to the horrible video.

She was hospitalized and badly injured. It’s unclear how she is currently. Watch:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 6/6, at 5:20 PM, in front of 2476 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, an unknown male struck a 26-year-old pregnant female victim in the head multiple times with a metal wrench. He then fled in a silver BMW. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/b4WRlc482e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 8, 2022

