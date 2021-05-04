Kayleigh Mc Enany: “This video is horrible!”









As a nation, how did we get this uncivilized and this disrespectful towards the very people out there protecting us? The woman in this clip, who was stopped for texting while driving, constantly called the officer a “murderer.”

Out of the blue, she said he’s trying to tell her she “stole her own car” because he’s “jealous.”

The officer is a Latino LA Sheriff’s deputy. The vicious woman said, “You’re always going to be Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that?” She said, “you want to be white so bad.”

She called him a “Mexican racist.”

She is the blatant racist.

This woman isn’t the nicest person. And God help us, this woman claims she is a teacher (driving a Mercedes Benz).

Reporter Bill Melugin said: LASD tells me the woman called them after this traffic stop to file a harassment complaint against the deputy with internal affairs. San Dimas station doesn’t have official bodycams yet, the deputy tells me he invested in his own personal cam to protect himself on the job.

Apparently, the woman has a history of meaningless complaints.

MORE FROM THE NASTY LADY

When she called him a murderer, he replied “Ok, well, I’m sorry you feel that way.”

“Well that’s not just a feeling. You’re a murderer.”

To which the deputy replies: “Ok.”

The woman then displays a photo of her driver’s license on her cell phone.

The deputy then asks her to zoom in on the image.

“Sure,” she replies. “And I am perfectly legal. And I’m a teacher. So there.”

The deputy then responds: “Congratulations.”

Moments later, the woman says: “You’re a murderer.”

The deputy then asks the woman to state her last name because he is unable to see it on the screen.

The woman then zooms in further on the photo of the license.

“Here you go, murderer,” she says.

The deputy, apparently still unable to see the name, asks the woman to zoom in a bit further.

“No, because you’re scaring me,” she says, obviously unafraid.

“You’re threatening to kill me and my son.”

He called in his supervisor, he said, after she said, like a Karen, I want to speak with your supervisor.

Kayleigh blurred the black woman’s face.

Watch:

This video is HORRIBLE! “You’re a murderer,” this woman tells an officer. “A Mexican racist,” she continues. Wow. Our police are HEROES and shouldn’t be summarily painted like this… pic.twitter.com/GsrcMqexFK — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 3, 2021

