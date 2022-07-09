14-Year-old Child Murdered in Broad Daylight in Adams’ NYC

M Dowling
 A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, police said. He was stabbed in broad daylight at 3 in the afternoon.

The teen was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform inside the 137th Street–City College station in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. No additional information about the stabbing was immediately available.

“This senseless and tragic incident is awful,” MTA NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the NYPD investigation that remains in its early stages.”

New York City is one of the defunded police departments. NYC was defunded by a billion dollars. Mayor Adams is terrible and so is his Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg. Crime is running rampant.

Mayor Adams‘s aide – his advance man for his many TV appearances – was mugged a few days ago. The aide told the robbers that they didn’t want to do this since he works directly for the mayor. But they did want to do it and they did. The next day, another city worker was mugged.

Curtis Sliwa, who was his Republican opponent in the mayoral race, said: While people were getting shot all over #NYC this July 4th weekend the mayor was busy taking jet ski lessons & patrolling beaches on shark patrol since he clearly has lost the war against crime on the ground. The ultimate narcissistic, tone-deaf mayor

Mayor Adams is out enjoying himself while people are getting shot all over NYC.
Rudy Giuliani is absolutely correct here:


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
13 seconds ago

I don't care one bit what happens in New York City. Thats what they vote for every election.

