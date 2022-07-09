14-Year-old Child Murdered in Broad Daylight in Adams’ NYC

A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, police said. He was stabbed in broad daylight at 3 in the afternoon.

The teen was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform inside the 137th Street–City College station in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. No additional information about the stabbing was immediately available.

“This senseless and tragic incident is awful,” MTA NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the NYPD investigation that remains in its early stages.”

New York City is one of the defunded police departments. NYC was defunded by a billion dollars. Mayor Adams is terrible and so is his Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg. Crime is running rampant.

⛔️BREAKING: A 14-year-old in #NYC was stabbed to death while on a subway platform in Harlem on Saturday afternoon. The NYPD was defunded by $1 billion. Cities all across the country are facing skyrocketing crime. ⁉️WHO👇🏽DEFUNDED👇🏽THE👇🏽POLICE⁉️pic.twitter.com/MI4qNkKCM0 — NEWSNANCY (@NewsNancy9) July 9, 2022

Mayor Adams‘s aide – his advance man for his many TV appearances – was mugged a few days ago. The aide told the robbers that they didn’t want to do this since he works directly for the mayor. But they did want to do it and they did. The next day, another city worker was mugged.

Curtis Sliwa, who was his Republican opponent in the mayoral race, said: While people were getting shot all over #NYC this July 4th weekend the mayor was busy taking jet ski lessons & patrolling beaches on shark patrol since he clearly has lost the war against crime on the ground. The ultimate narcissistic, tone-deaf mayor

Rudy Giuliani is absolutely correct here:

.@RudyGiuliani RIPS NYC Mayor Eric Adams: “The press has, like, a love affair with Adams. But, he’s actually a worse Mayor than De Blasio. Crime is up 40% under Adams, this is the ex cop. He’s doing everything wrong.” MORE: https://t.co/JY5WTBsF1T pic.twitter.com/BWcO1xYZ2N — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 9, 2022

