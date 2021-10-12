In One Fascist Town in Canada, You Can’t Get Married Unless Vaxxed

















In fascist Oakville, Ontario, a small city with little more than 200,000 residents, couples can’t apply for a marriage license unless they both show proof of vaccination, Zerohedge first reported.

This is even worse than Trudeau’s national laws.

The unvaccinated in Oakville are also barred from a number of public services, to wit:

Indoor use of recreation and culture facilities,

including arenas,

community centres,

pools,

senior centres,

the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts,

and Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

ServiceOakville counter at Town Hall

Any new appointments for marriage licences and ceremonies. (Appointments for marriage licenses and ceremonies that have already been pre-booked do not require proof of full vaccination.) Ceremonies will be held inside town hall as of November 4, 2021.

What if you commit a murder, does that mean you can’t go to court? [joking]

This is crazy, folks. There is no end to how far these totalitarians will go under the guise of protecting the health and safety of the people.

President Trudeau is mandating vaccination for all public servants or they get put on unpaid leave. Even people who work at home have to be vaccinated.

We see that here in the states. Some colleges are requiring students to get vaccinated even if their classes are only online and they don’t step foot on campus.

Biden is essentially mandating exactly what Trudeau is mandating, only he is doing it to the entire country, private and public. He bullies corporations into forcing vaccination mandates. In fairness, many of these corporations are WOKE and are happy to do it.

