Tweet-Fired Cyber Guy Wants to Decide Who Speaks in America

















A self-important operative for CBS ‘News’ named Chris Krebs was on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. He made it clear that he wants to determine who can speak publicly in America.

Krebs thinks One America News Network is far-right and AT&T has to pay a price for helping OANN build their network. He doesn’t want “unfettered opportunities out there to spread misinformation.”

We can guess that “misinformation” is anything he disagrees with.

There is nothing stopping him from turning the channel. That’s how freedom works.

Krebs’ Twitter site says he’s Co-Chair of the AspenDigital Commission on Information Disorder. Sounds crazy. Also, on his profile he says he was “fired by tweet.” Krebs was the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under Donald Trump who claimed the 2020 election was “in now way compromised.” A tweet firing of this dude sounds good to us.

Watch:

Following report that global telecom company AT&T helped build far-right media network OANN, @C_C_Krebs tells @margbrennan: “we really have to think through the legal frameworks that provide the unfettered opportunities out there to spread misinformation.” pic.twitter.com/4YSmkDq3Mq — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 10, 2021

Related















